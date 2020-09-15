Davenport police identify man found unresponsive in road

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified a man who was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in the road early Saturday morning in Davenport.

Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Fainter, of Davenport, was found unresponsive just after 2 a.m.

The police department, fire department and Medic EMS responded to the 1900 block of West 48th Street in reference to a man unresponsive in the road. First responders took Fainter to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.