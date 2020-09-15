Advertisement

QC Red Cross volunteers assist in wildfire relief efforts

By Talya Faggart
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - As wildfires continue to ravage the west coast, volunteers from the Quad Cities are on their way to help. TV6 spoke with the Red Cross about how they’re assisting and how one of TV6′s own is dealing with the smoke in California.

Multiple wildfires have continued to burn through the west coast and they’ve created hazardous air conditions.

“I’ve been seeing just a thick haze of smoke covering the sky,” said Angela Rose, TV6′s Digital Producer.

Angela, who’s been working remotely from Southern California for months, said her typical forecast has been sunny with smoke. The current condition was unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

“Well since the air quality is for sensitive groups, I consider myself a little bit in that category so I decide to stay safe about it and just stay inside,” she said.

For Angela, going outside is a way to decompress. Now, those walks with her pug New Gunni don’t last as long.

“That’s been kind of hard especially with COVID-19 because going outside was my stress reliever and now I feel like I’m being stuck inside when I just want to get out the house,” she said.

In Moline, local American Red Cross volunteers also stepped in. Two emergency response vehicles deployed over the weekend and are heading out west to aid in any way they can.

“We actually deployed two teams yesterday, driving our emergency response vehicles. Those are vehicles that will go out and help with feeding in the neighborhoods, driving through neighborhoods, checking on people that kind of thing,” Trish Burnett said the Executive Director of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois Red Cross. “We also have shelters. We’re partnering with other organizations and also staffing on our own to make sure people have a place to evacuate to and to stay because there’s such widespread evacuations right now.”

Burnett said they’re doing a wide variety of things including mental health work

So far, they’ve had 53 volunteers from the organization’s Illinois region, which includes part of Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri, four of which are from the Quad Cities. Burnett said they’re helping around the country and here at home.

“We also have things right here. We had five home fires this week in our chapter so, you know, we’re taking care of our own but we’re also helping across the country,” she said.

Now, they’re looking for volunteers.

“In about 10 different states we have 30,000 people in hotel rooms that we’re delivering food to, we’re helping provide mental health services, so there’s all kinds of things. No matter your interest or skill set we’ve got a job we can slot you into and train you out for,” she said. "We’re taking all the COVID precautions. We’re really doing our best to keep those who serve and those we serve safe in this environment.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering click here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Local

Davenport School Board holds meeting after 1st week of classes

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Parents brought up concerns regarding login credentials for online learning

News

Overdue PV book

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man returns a book from his elementary school library that was checked out in 1977.

News

Man arrested on multiple charges following pursuit in Muscatine County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Keshawn Hill, of Chicago, Illinois. Officials say on Sunday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for going 20+ mph over the speed limit near Taylor.

Latest News

News

Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Urbandale police say missing man could be in the QCA

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Illinois officials announce 1,373 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 262,744 cases, including 8,314 deaths.

News

COVID-19 testing site returning to Rock Island County Thursday to Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
A community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site is returning to the QCCA Expo Center.

Back To School

University of Iowa makes changes to winter 2020 and spring 2021 calendars

Updated: 7 hours ago
The University of Iowa is making some changes to its winter 2020 and spring 2021 academic calendars.

Back To School

Augustana College reports 6 positive, 610 negative COVID-19 cases since start of school

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Students are asked to stay on campus as much as possible and minimize off-campus travel.