Two arrested after police chase that ended in Moline

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Police from several departments converged on a Moline neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as they chased two suspects.

This is a developing story, but police said they were chasing a pick-up truck when two suspects ran from the vehicle near the former Garfield school in Moline on 15th Street and 25th Avenue. Both suspects were taken into custody.

A police K9 was brought in to help search for a gun thought to be dropped during the pursuit, but no gun was found, according to police.

Officers from Moline, East Moline, and Bettendorf were involved.

