Rock Island County announces low number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,715.

Health officials also announced that there are currently 14 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The county’s death toll remains at 74.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 2 boys in their teens

· 3 women in their 30s

Health officials must continue to do their part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

