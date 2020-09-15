Advertisement

United Way’s Day of Caring extended; focuses on 21-day Equity challenge

United Way’s Day of Caring has been extended to three weeks and will focus on equity beginning on September 17. The 21-day Equity Challenge is targeted to raising awareness of and to inspire solutions to racial inequity. (KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - United Way’s Day of Caring has been extended to three weeks and will focus on equity beginning on September 17.

The 21-day Equity Challenge is targeted to raising awareness of and to inspire solutions to racial inequity.

Last year, United Way’s Fall Day of Caring brought hundreds together in the Quad Cities. There, residents volunteered time and talents to help nonprofits in the area.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, people will remotely unite “around the goal of building a stronger, more equitable Quad Cities by starting their own ‘self-guided learning journey’” with the 21-day challenge.

“The effects of the pandemic and renewed focus on racial injustices show we’re in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to solve the problems that we’ve put off for too long — and Quad Citizens have shown that they’re ready to show up,” said Rene Gellerman, President and CEO of United Way Quad Cities in a release. “The Day of Caring has always brought out the best in people. A community doesn’t overcome the challenges we have without an ability to do the hard work necessary to build a better life for all its residents. We’re fortunate to have caring people and strong corporate, civic and community partners who are resiliently reimagining their involvement with Day of Caring by committing to build more equitable and resilient Quad Cities, starting with the 21-Day Equity Challenge.”

Registration will end on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for the next session of United Way Quad Cities' Day of Caring: 21-Day Equity Challenge.

Those who miss the next session will be able to sign up by Oct. 22 for the third and final session.

About the Challenge

The three-week program, which sends daily actions by email, aims to inspire change and help Quad Citizens develop a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect our lives and community.

Kicking off its first session in August, the challenge sends readings, podcasts, videos and resources to take action, most of which can be done in 10-15 minutes. Challenges can be done individually or as a group.

The equity challenge was originally developed by University of Iowa alum, Dr. Eddie Moore Jr., along with Dr. Marguerite Penick-Parks and Debby Irving, and was adapted by Food Solutions New England. United Way Quad Cities and partners Quad Cities Community Foundation, Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities have adapted the challenge to focus on Rock Island and Scott counties.

To learn more about the United Way, visit www.unitedwayqc.org.

