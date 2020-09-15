Advertisement

Wind storm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

Rod Pierce walks through a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state's midsection with winds of up to 140 mph.
Rod Pierce walks through a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state's midsection with winds of up to 140 mph.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is estimating that 550,000 acres of Iowa corn will not be harvested this fall due to damage caused by the Aug. 10 wind storm that swept across the state.

That estimate places the value of the lost corn crop based on the yield and price anticipated before the storm at around $344 million.

Corn prices have gone up due to the crop losses so farmers will likely get more money for the corn they do harvest.

Most farmers also have crop insurance to cover some of the loss and other federal programs may help.

The soybean crop was largely unaffected.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

