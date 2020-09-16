Bringing Families Back to the Dinner Table

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

September is recognized annually as National Family Meals Month and serves as the perfect opportunity to bring the family back to the dinner table. The research behind the benefits of family meals is striking, showing us that children from elementary to high school age who eat meals with their family four or more times per week earn better test scores and are more likely to succeed in school.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, reinforces the importance of enjoying family meals on this PSL segment and offers a quick recipe for Honey-Cashew Chicken Stir-Fry.

Honey-Cashew Chicken Stir Fry--serves 4

1 lb. Hy-Vee boneless chicken breast tenders

3 tbsp Hy-Vee cornstarch, divided

¾ cup Hy-Vee no-salt-added chicken broth

½ cup Hy-Vee honey

1/3 tbsp Hy-Vee less-sodium soy sauce

1 tsp refrigerated ginger paste

½ tsp sesame oil

¼ tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper flakes

7 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided

12 oz. Hy-Vee Short Cuts broccoli, cut into bite-size florets

¾ cup shredded carrot

¾ cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts tricolor pepper strips

2/3 cup Hy-Vee whole lightly salted cashews

Hot cooked rice

Sliced green onions, for garnish

1. Pat chicken dry and cut into ¾-inch pieces. Toss chicken with 2 tablespoons cornstarch until coated; set aside.

2. Stir together broth, honey, soy sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch, ginger paste, sesame oil and crushed red pepper; set aside.

3. Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil over medium-high heat in a wok or large nonstick skillet. Stir-fry half of chicken for 2 to 3 minutes or until cooked through (165 degrees F). Remove chicken from wok. Repeat with remaining chicken and 2 teaspoons canola oil.

4. Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; stir-fry 1 minute. Add remaining 1 teaspoon canola oil; then add carrot and pepper strips; stir-fry 2 minutes more.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.