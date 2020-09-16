Closure of Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf delayed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Bettendorf says the closure of Forest Grove drive between Middle Road and Criswell Street has been delayed due to heavy rainfall that occurred over the past week.

The city says crews will begin road work on Monday, September 28 and through Friday, October 2nd.

Crews will install turn lanes into the new Forest Grove Elementary School, which is currently under construction.

The city says all local residents will have access, with the closure taking place immediately adjacent to the school property only. There will be a detour for thru traffic, with all traffic detoured to Hopewell Avenue.

The Bettendorf Public Works Department is available at (563) 344-4055 for anyone looking for more information.

