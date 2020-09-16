Cold Front Arrives Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A frontal system moving through the region will bring about some dramatic changes temperature-wise. Not a lot of moisture associated with it, so we’ll see a few passing clouds this evening and maybe a few sprinkles, followed by cooler air moving in overnight. Lows will settle in the 40′s to low 50′s. Sunshine returns Thursday, but temperatures will be markedly cooler, with highs only reaching the 60′s to the lower 70′s. Conditions will remain chilly Friday and Saturday with readings only reaching the 60′s, and lows in the 40′s. We’re back in the 70′s by Sunday.

TONIGHT: A few evening clouds, then mostly clear and cool. Low: 53°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. High: 69°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 48°.

FRIDAY: Cool sunshine. Below normal temperatures. High: 64°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

