Cold Front Arrives Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - More hazy sunshine is on the way for our Wednesday, but a cold front will arrive this afternoon ushering in NW winds and cooler air for the rest of the week. Despite seeing winds shift from south to NW smoke and haze will still plague us for the rest of the week, however, we may see it thinning this afternoon for a few hours. Sunny skies and cooler than normal temps are likely through the weekend with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a few sprinkles. High: 80°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 54°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW:Sunny and cooler. High: 69°.

