CRIME STOPPERS: ATV stolen in Mercer County over Labor Day weekend

MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Mercer County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the theft of an ATV over Labor Day weekend.

On Monday, September 7, Mercer County deputies say they responded to a report of a theft of a camouflage 2007 Honda Rincon from a farm east of Aledo.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at (309) 582-3500 or submit a tip online.

Mercer County Crime Stoppers says a cash reward of up to $1,000 will be paid if a person shares information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this crime.

