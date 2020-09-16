Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: ATV stolen in Mercer County over Labor Day weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Mercer County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the theft of an ATV over Labor Day weekend.

On Monday, September 7, Mercer County deputies say they responded to a report of a theft of a camouflage 2007 Honda Rincon from a farm east of Aledo.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at (309) 582-3500 or submit a tip online.

Mercer County Crime Stoppers says a cash reward of up to $1,000 will be paid if a person shares information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this crime.

