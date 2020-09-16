Advertisement

FEMA opening Disaster Recovery Center in Bettendorf for derecho survivors

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Bettendorf on Thursday, September 17. It will give survivors of the August 10 derecho options to submit documents for their disaster assistance application.

FEMA says it has adapted to the realities of responding during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve Iowans while protecting their safety and as well as their employees.

The Disaster Recovery Center will not operate in a traditional fashion. FEMA says the center will offer drive-through service.  Survivors are asked to stay in their vehicles when visiting.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be at the Community Civic Center in Bettendorf, which is located at 2204 Grant Street. Visitors are asked to enter at the rear parking lot at 22nd Street and Mississippi Blvd. Its hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it’s closed on Sundays.

The DRC will be open for a limited time and is staffed with FEMA personnel who can scan documents and quickly answer questions about disaster assistance programs.

Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA—they can instead mail, fax or submit them online at DisasterAssistance.gov as well.

Survivors who have already registered with FEMA and have been asked to provide additional documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have everything they need when they arrive at the DRC.

All applicants and FEMA personnel will follow current state and local COVID-19 safety requirements. Applicants must wear face masks and will remain in their cars as they hand their documents to FEMA personnel, who will be wearing face masks (or other appropriate face covering) and protective equipment. FEMA staff will take the documents, scan them and return them to the applicants.

Applicants may register in the following ways:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.
  • Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

