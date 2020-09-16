Advertisement

Former QCA resident in Mississippi prepares for impact of Hurricane Sally

By Spencer Maki
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gulf Coast residents, including a former resident of the QCA, are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Sally.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting widespread flash flooding along the Northern Gulf Coast, where some parts could see up to 30 inches of rain from the storm.

“I really think that the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast and the entire Alabama Gulf Coast has to be on alert because of the lack of predictability of hurricane sally,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in an interview on Tuesday.

One city in the path of Sally is Ocean Springs, Mississippi, where former QCA resident Zayne Valerius and his wife live.

“We are about a five minute walk from the beach," Valerius said, “It’s pretty much on a collision course right now with us.”

He and his wife stocked up on food, water, batteries, and other supplies as they prepare to ride out the storm.

“We made sure that we have a few gallons of water, three plus days of water. We got a lot of non-perishable foods. We got a lot of canned goods,” he said.

This isn’t Valerius' first hurricane, but it is his first in about 14 years. He experienced Hurricane Katrina while living in Baton Rouge.

“We decided and we talked to our neighbors who had been through many hurricanes here in the neighborhood and they were all staying,” Valerius said, “They did not have an actual evacuation order for residences in Ocean Spring, however they did have an evacuation for the harbor area. So there are no more boats in the water right now.”

As of Tuesday evening, the National Hurricane Center expects Hurricane Sally to make landfall on Wednesday. Storm surge is possible from Louisiana to Florida.

Right now with five named tropical storms in the Atlantic basin, a record has been set for the most at one time since 1971.

