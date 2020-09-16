Advertisement

Fundraiser rafting down the Mississippi stops in Clinton

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A nonprofit out of Minnesota is doing everything it can to keep its doors open during the pandemic, even sending the executive director rafting downriver.

Erich Mische is the executive director of Spare Key, a Minnesota nonprofit that helps families in crisis with critically ill or seriously injured children.

Spare Key’s “Hope On The River” fundraiser is a two month raft journey that Mische has set out on to raise funds to keep the organization open. Mische was able to talk about the organization and fundraiser when the raft, which Mische calls the “S.S. Hail Mary”, made a stop at Clinton Marina on Tuesday, September 15th.

“Minnesota has as many nonprofits as we have lakes. And with Covid’s impact on the economy, it has gutted our fundraising, it has gutted out budget,” said Mische. “So I came up with the idea that I would bring Spare Key to people. And so we call this trip Hope on the River. And I started in St. Paul and I will go through 10 states, 1,700 miles for 2 months trying to raise money to keep our doors open and to raise hope along the river.”

According to the fundraiser’s website, Mische’s journey started from St. Paul, Minnesota on August 27th, and will conclude 1,700 miles down the Mississippi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Anyone who wants to donate to “Hope On The River” and Spare Key can text the word “River” to 5-2-0-0-0.

