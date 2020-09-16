ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Grapes are Great! We heard it through the grapevine. . . that grapes are IN! With bursts of sweet juicy flavor, these colorful orbs are incomparable. Hy-Vee has many healthful, tasty varieties available year-round. Paula recommends the Sugar Cruncher variety that kind of like eating apples. And in case you thought grapes weren’t that nutritious, Vitamin C & Vitamin K are part of the health benefits profile.

Hy-Vee dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, discusses the health benefits of grapes as well as demonstrates a delicious recipe for Roasted Grape Crostini – a tantalizing appetizer perfect for any occasion. Roasting grapes makes them even sweeter! She also mentions how easy it is to make refreshing Grape Ice Cubes that the kiddos will love.

Roasted Grape Crostini-- Serves 10 (2 each)

Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray

20 (¼-in.-thick) slices Hy-Vee Bakery French baguette bread

6 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil, divided

1 lb. red seedless grapes

15 sprigs fresh thyme, plus additional leaves for garnish

Hy-Vee coarse-ground Mediterranean sea salt

Hy-Vee black pepper

½ cup Hy-Vee whole-milk ricotta cheese

½ (4-oz.) pkg Hy-Vee Select fresh goat cheese, softened

¾ tsp Hy-Vee honey, plus additional for serving

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking pan with foil. Spray with nonstick spray; set aside.

2. Arrange baguette slices on a baking sheet. Brush one side using 2 tablespoons olive oil. Bake for 15 minutes or until crisp and lightly golden. Cool on a wire rack.

3. Increase oven to 400°F. Remove stems from grapes. Place grapes and thyme sprigs in a large bowl. Drizzle with remaining 4 tablespoons olive oil; toss until evenly coated. Arrange grapes in a single layer on prepared pan. Lightly sprinkle grapes with salt and pepper and place thyme sprigs on top. Roast 30 to 40 minutes or until skins begin to shrivel and grapes just begin to release juices. Transfer grapes to a paper towel-lined plate; cool to room temperature. Discard thyme sprigs.

4. Meanwhile, combine ricotta and goat cheese, ¾ teaspoon honey and a dash of salt in a food processor; cover and process until smooth. Spread ricotta mixture on baguette slices. Arrange grapes on top. Drizzle with additional honey and, if desired, garnish with additional thyme leaves.

