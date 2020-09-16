Hy-Vee’s Basket Bolt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Shoppers at Hy-Vee will have the chance to participate in the store’s Basket Bolt sweepstakes after nominating their family. Josh Fisher, Communications Manager with Hy-Vee was a guest on PSL to explain all the information on this event (which are also detailed below).

Last day for nominations is Thursday, September 17. Participants will be notified by September 18th. People can nominate another deserving family or themselves. You make nominations here by clicking on this link.

What is the Basket Bolt? It’s based on a spinoff of the TV show Supermarket Sweeps where customers are invited to nominate their family to receive a 90-second race around a Hy-Vee store to win free groceries. This event will coincide with National Family Meals Month and Hy-Vee’s 90th Anniversary campaigns. The Basket Bolt will take place on October 13th and will be broadcast on that morning on Quad Cities Today.

Three families will be selected at random and winners will be notified on Friday, Sept. 18. They must agree to be filmed for media and social media. Those awarded participation will be allowed to have four family members that will have 90 seconds to race through the aisles with one red basket to gather as many items as possible. All items will be counted and then the family with the highest number of items will be awarded an additional $1,000 VISA gift card.!!

For all the Basket Bolt sweepstakes RULES, click here.

hyvee basket bolt

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.