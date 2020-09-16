Illinois officials report 1,941 coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 266,151 cases, including 8,367 deaths.
Illinois new deaths:
• Bureau County: 1 male 80s
• Clinton County: 1 male 90s
• Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s
• DuPage County: 1 female 60s
• Hancock County: 1 male 80s
• Henry County: 1 female 60s
• Jasper County: 1 male 60s
• Kane County: 1 female 70s
• Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
• Lawrence County: 1 female 80s
• Livingston County: 1 male 80s
• Macon County: 1 male 80s
• Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
• Massac County: 1 female 90s
• Peoria County: 1 male 90s
• Perry County: 1 female 70s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
• Wayne County: 1 female 50s
• Will County: 1 male 70s
• Williamson County: 1 female 90s
Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9 – September 15 is 3.7%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 tests for a total of 4,863,138.
As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
