Illinois officials report 1,941 coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 266,151 cases, including 8,367 deaths.

Illinois new deaths:

• Bureau County: 1 male 80s

• Clinton County: 1 male 90s

• Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• DuPage County: 1 female 60s

• Hancock County: 1 male 80s

• Henry County: 1 female 60s

• Jasper County: 1 male 60s

• Kane County: 1 female 70s

• Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

• Lawrence County: 1 female 80s

• Livingston County: 1 male 80s

• Macon County: 1 male 80s

• Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

• Massac County: 1 female 90s

• Peoria County: 1 male 90s

• Perry County: 1 female 70s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

• Wayne County: 1 female 50s

• Will County: 1 male 70s

• Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9 – September 15 is 3.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 tests for a total of 4,863,138.

As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

