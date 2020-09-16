Advertisement

Improvements coming to dog off leash area in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation says improvements are coming to the S. Marquette dog off leash area.

Improvements are being made to restore turf and entry into the area.

Beginning on Monday, September 21, gates will be locked at the S. Marquette location and there will be a temporary dog off leash area installed off Beiderbecke Drive.

Davenport Public Works shared a map of the dog off leash locations in the Facebook post below.

🚧🐕 Coming soon! Improvements coming to S. Marquette dog off leash area (DOLA) to restore turf and entry to give pets and...

Posted by Davenport Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

