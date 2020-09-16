Improvements coming to dog off leash area in Davenport
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation says improvements are coming to the S. Marquette dog off leash area.
Improvements are being made to restore turf and entry into the area.
Beginning on Monday, September 21, gates will be locked at the S. Marquette location and there will be a temporary dog off leash area installed off Beiderbecke Drive.
Davenport Public Works shared a map of the dog off leash locations in the Facebook post below.
