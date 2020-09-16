Advertisement

Iowa and Illinois Governors hold COVID-19 press conferences

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Iowa and Illinois governors held press conferences today in response to the pandemic.

Both governors talked about returning to sports, COVID-19 testing, and the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Test Iowa is providing testing to colleges and universities. Nineteen schools are currently enrolled in the program. She says Test Iowa enabled technology improvements that increased lab testing productivity by 30%. Reynolds also touched on plans for testing throughout the winter.

“We are looking for sites that will allow us to continue drive-through testing throughout the winter. The Iowa DOT and the Iowa National Guard are working now to identify alternate locations near current sites that we can winter proof. The goal is to have new sites secured in the next few weeks so we stay ahead of the weather as much as possible," Reynolds says.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pushed against playing youth sports. He says contact sports can become “super-spreading events” and says there is “no practical way to prevent outbreaks in sports."

He also talked about cuts to operating budgets by 5% this fiscal year.

“Cities and counties across America are facing massive service cuts that will have immediate effects on residents. As for Illinois, yesterday as you know I directed all agencies to prepare to cut operating budgets by 5% this fiscal year and potentially by 10% next year,” Pritzker says.

A drive-through testing site will return to the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island tomorrow through September 20th. Testing is available to any Illinois resident regardless of symptoms from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More details on the testing site can be found here.

