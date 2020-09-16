Iowa officials report 733 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 733 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths between 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials reported a total of 76,050 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with a positivity rate of 10.7% and 1,235 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials also reported a total of 712,919 tests have been conducted in Iowa.

