Iowa’s director of athletics, head football coach, release statement following Big Ten announcement

(WOWT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KWQC) - University of Iowa’s Director of Athletics Gary Barta and head football coach, Kirk Ferentz, have released statements following the Big Ten Conference announcement that was made Tuesday morning.

This comes after pushing sports back to spring in the name of player safety during COVID-19.

Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta statement:

“The seriousness of the pandemic is still very real, but I’m pleased for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we’ve been able to create a path forward. The medical professionals at every Big Ten institution have worked tirelessly to create strong protocols that can be consistently applied to every campus. The frequency, availability, and reliability of daily testing was a game changer. This announcement has been much anticipated as it relates to football, but the path forward approved by our Presidents and Chancellors was important for all sports.  I’m thankful for the time President Harreld, and every Big Ten campus leader, dedicated to this resolution.”

Iowa Head football coach Kirk Ferentz statement:

“This is welcome news for all of our players, coaches and fans. Our focus is now to train and prepare to compete on October 23-24, recognizing the health and safety of our players is our number one priority. I am proud of the attitude and work ethic our players have displayed over the past several weeks of uncertainty. The players are very excited to play and the coaches are excited to coach them. Go Hawks!”

KWQC’s sports team will have more on this developing story on the news Tuesday evening.

