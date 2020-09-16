Monmouth police say 1 person is in custody after 2 injured with pellet gun wounds

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - The Monmouth Police Department says one person is in custody and two are injured with pellet gun wounds on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a report of gunshot related wounds at 615 South 10th Street on Wednesday. Officers secured the scene upon arrival.

Police say two people were found to have pellet gun wounds on their bodies. Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service and the Monmouth Fire Department transported both people for medical treatment.

Police say one person is in custody and they are being held at the Warren County Jail.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service and Monmouth Fire Department assisted the police department at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.