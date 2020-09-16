Advertisement

Muscatine Police issue statement detailing community policing policies

The Muscatine Police Department issued a statement Wednesday detailing procedures for "professional and ethical" policing in the community.
The Muscatine Police Department issued a statement Wednesday detailing procedures for "professional and ethical" policing in the community. (MGN Image)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department issued a statement Wednesday, September 16th with details on how the department strives for “professional and ethical policing”.

In the press release, the department details procedures that go into the aftermath of use of force incidents, analyzing traffic stops and arrests annually, and Muscatine officers' involvement in several training initiatives. It also says the department makes a point to accept and investigate all citizen’s complaints, even those made anonymously.

The statement also details the department’s early adoption of body cam and microphone technology, as well as their long-standing accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). According to the press release, the Muscatine Police Department has gone through the accreditation process 8 times since 2000.

The statement was made after community meetings over the summer showed a need for Muscatine citizens to have a clearer picture of how the department handles policing the community, according to the press release.

“The department understands that the authority the community has entrusted in its members is not to be taken lightly,” reads the statement. “And makes every effort to meet the community’s expectation when using that authority.”

You can read the statement in its entirety on the department’s home page here.

