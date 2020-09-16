Perfect conditions for viewing planets & stars
New moon gives us really dark conditions tonight
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight will be a great night to get out and look at planets and stars. We have entered the new moon phase, meaning the moon won’t provide us with any night light. This should make planets, especially Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, easily viewable with the naked eye. You can see other planets with a telescope. If you get away from city light pollution you should be able to see across our Milky Way galaxy by looking into the SW sky.
