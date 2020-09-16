Advertisement

PSL Pumpkin Spice Special

from Argrow’s House
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the greater Quad Cities. Argrow’s House is a healing house that offers free services for survivors of domestic violence and abuse. It’s also a social enterprise, which hires survivors to create bath and body products that are sold online and in local stores.

Dr. Kit Evans-Ford joined Paula to talk about a perfectly timed fall-themed gift package that gives back to their mission which is exclusively available to PSL viewers! The Paula Sands Pumpkin Spice Special is a $60 value available now for just $49.99!

The Paula Sands Fall Special contains handmade “ear warms” from a #SurvivorStrong artisan in North Dakota (Shannon), , pumpkin spice soap, pumpkin spice lotion, pumpkin spice bath balm, and tangy citrus hand sanitizer for $49.99! Argrow’s House had planned to launch this in November, but have launched it early for Paula Sands guests, exclusively!

Pumpkin spice special
Pumpkin spice special

See the rest of the collection and place orders HERE.

Argrow’s House of Healing & Hope / P.O. Box 3812 / Davenport, Iowa 52808 / 563-528-0892 / on FACEBOOK (see below)

Fall is near and Pumpkin Spice goodness fills the air in Argrow's House! Inspired by the aroma of creamy pumpkin pie,...

Posted by Argrow's House on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

