Quad Cities Chamber, United Way seeking input on childcare plans for working parents

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber and United Way of the Quad Cities want to know how locals are handling childcare as students return-to-learn.

The chamber is asking parents and guardians to take an online survey.

Input will be used to support employers and provide updated information to key childcare organizations.

The survey should only be completed by those with school-aged children who are enrolled in a hybrid or online learning environment and require full-time care.

“We know that employers and working parents are trying to balance their children’s back-to-school logistics with their own work schedules,” said Kristin Glass, Chief Strategy Officer for the Quad Cities Chamber. “Q2030 partners have been working closely with business owners, school districts and childcare providers to develop creative solutions to assist employers during this time.”

Responses will be kept confidential.

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.