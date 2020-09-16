Advertisement

Quad Cities Chamber, United Way seeking input on childcare plans for working parents

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber and United Way of the Quad Cities want to know how locals are handling childcare as students return-to-learn.

The chamber is asking parents and guardians to take an online survey.

Input will be used to support employers and provide updated information to key childcare organizations.

The survey should only be completed by those with school-aged children who are enrolled in a hybrid or online learning environment and require full-time care.

“We know that employers and working parents are trying to balance their children’s back-to-school logistics with their own work schedules,” said Kristin Glass, Chief Strategy Officer for the Quad Cities Chamber.  “Q2030 partners have been working closely with business owners, school districts and childcare providers to develop creative solutions to assist employers during this time.”

Responses will be kept confidential.

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa State cancels spring break among other spring 2021 schedule changes amid pandemic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT
Iowa State University announced it will be canceling spring break during the spring 2021 semester.

Back To School

University of Iowa makes changes to winter 2020 and spring 2021 calendars

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
The University of Iowa is making some changes to its winter 2020 and spring 2021 academic calendars.

Back To School

Augustana College reports 6 positive, 610 negative COVID-19 cases since start of school

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By Angela Rose
Students are asked to stay on campus as much as possible and minimize off-campus travel.

Back To School

Friday is the last day for Davenport students to switch learning models

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Angela Rose
Friday, September 11 is the last day for families to commit to a different learning platform for their children.

Latest News

News

Moline-Coal Valley School District hosts virtual conversation Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Kohr
The Moline-Coal Valley superintendent and school board members held a virtual conference to discuss how the beginning of the school year has been going.

News

Muscatine School District supplies clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Marci Clark
School district provides clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing

Back To School

School district provides clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT

News

Camanche School District bond proposal passes

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT

News

Enrollment rises at Iowa Wesleyan University

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT

Back To School

Enrollment rises at Iowa Wesleyan University

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Wesleyan University is reporting a 13% increase in the number of students this year.