Shooter reported at Western Illinois University, Macomb campus

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A shooter has been reported at Western Illinois University on the Macomb campus. According to the University, the shooter was reported at Thompson Hall. At least one student was injured, but the University has not confirmed if they were shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. KWQC will bring more updates as they become available.

