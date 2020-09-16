Advertisement

Shooter reported at Western Illinois University, Macomb campus

Shooter reported at Western Illinois University.
Shooter reported at Western Illinois University
Shooter reported at Western Illinois University(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A shooter has been reported at Western Illinois University on the Macomb campus. According to the University, the shooter was reported at Thompson Hall. At least one student was injured, but the University has not confirmed if they were shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. KWQC will bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former QCA resident in Mississippi prepares for impact of Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast sometime on Wednesday.

News

Former QCA resident in Mississippi prepares for impact of Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Fundraiser rafting down the Mississippi stops in Clinton

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A nonprofit out of Minnesota is doing everything it can to keep its doors open during the pandemic, even sending the executive director rafting downriver.

News

United Way’s Day of Caring extended; focuses on 21-day Equity challenge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
United Way’s Day of Caring has been extended to three weeks and will focus on equity beginning on September 17. The 21-day Equity Challenge is targeted to raising awareness of and to inspire solutions to racial inequity.

Latest News

News

Moline police arrest two after chase that started in Bettendorf and ended in Moline

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Two suspects are in custody after a bi-state police chase that started at QC Mart in Bettendorf.

News

Bars, taverns, wineries and more to reopen in four Iowa counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation that allows bars to reopen in four counties.

News

Rock Island County announces low number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,715.

News

Hy-Vee holds Basket Bolt sweepstakes; nominate families for shopping-spree

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Shoppers at Hy-Vee will have the chance to participate in the store’s Basket Bolt sweepstakes after nominating their family. In a spinoff of the TV show Supermarket Sweeps, customers are invited to nominate their family to receive a 90-second race around a Hy-Vee store to win free groceries.

News

Davenport police identify man found unresponsive in road

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police have identified a man who was found dead in the road early Saturday morning in Davenport. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Fainter, of Davenport, was found dead just after 2 a.m.

News

Two arrested after police chase that ended in Moline

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police from Moline, East Moline and Bettendorf converged on a Moline neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.