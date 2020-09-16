United Way’s 21-Day Equity Challenge

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

On last year’s Fall Day of Caring, hundreds donated their time to our area’s mission-based organizations. This year, United Way of the Quad Cities invites citizens to become part of the solution to build a stronger, more equitable community by taking the 21-Day Equity Challenge. Rene Gellerman, President & CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities, joined PSL for two segments to outline the program and why it is so important for our community.

After signing up for any of the two remaining sessions, you’ll receive an email every day with suggestions for readings, podcasts, videos, observations and ways to form and deepen community connections and understanding. This can be done individually, with friends and family or organization-wide.

If you are interested, registration for the next session (which starts Sept. 17th) has closed. But another will get underway in October. Learn more about the challenge and view challenge resources . There will be another 21-Day Equity Challenge Session starting on October 26th (register by October 22nd).

Participants will be invited to the Quad Cities Equity Summit in October. Equity Summit is October 15, 8 a.m., Noon, 4 p.m., & 6 p.m. Registration is open now. Five different conversation topics. Register for one or more people.

United Way of the Quad Cities / 852 Middle Rd, Suite 401 / Bettendorf, IA / Call (563) 355-4310 / FACEBOOK (below)

On last year’s Day of Caring, hundreds donated their time to our community’s mission-based organizations. How do we... Posted by United Way of the Quad Cities on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.