Cooler Sunshine Today

North winds will keep temps well below normal
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front has pushed out of our area overnight and now high pressure is building in. This will lead to sunny skies today and cooler temps due to north winds. Highs will generally be in the 60s and low 70s the next few days as north and northeast winds usher in a fall like air mass. Dry conditions are expected over the next 7 days and temps will gradually warm up next with most areas near 80º once again by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 71°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 49°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 66°.

