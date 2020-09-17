Cooler Temperatures to End Work Week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - With high pressure building in, through Friday winds will be out of the north/northeast which will leave us with cooler temperatures into the start of the weekend. The highs today were mainly in the low 70s, but by tomorrow afternoon we’ll see temperatures only reach the mid-60s. Mornings will be cooler too with lows in the mid to upper 40s through the weekend. The coolest morning of the week will be Saturday, where the north could see temperatures fall to the low 40s. Mostly sunny skies will rule and the smoke will thin into Friday before making its way back to the area Saturday morning. By the next work week lows will rise back to the 50s and highs will be near 80.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, cool. Low: 49°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler, mostly sunny. High: 66°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 45°. Wind: E 0-10 mph.

