CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police searching for suspects in home invasion investigation

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department announced they are searching for suspects in a home invasion investigation.

Police say they responded to a call in the 200 block of 31st Avenue in East Moline for a report of a home invasion on Wednesday, September 16.

According to police, the caller advised two armed subjects entered his residence demanding money. Police say the subjects then tied him up and took items from the residence.

Police described the first suspect as Black male approximately six feet tall and skinny, wearing a black ski mask.

Police described the second suspect as a heavy set, Black male, wearing a black ski mask.

The crime scene is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department (309) 7521555 or Crime Stoppers (309) 762-9500.

