Davenport investigators charge man with arson after fire last Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with arson after a fire last Tuesday.

The fire happened at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8 in the 1300 block of Brown Street in Davenport.

Police say Brenden P. Crevoiserat is in custody at the Scott County Jail.

The fire is still under investigation.

