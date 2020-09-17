Eldridge Whitey’s temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Whitey’s Ice Cream has announced it is closing its Eldridge location for a few days after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

They company posted on Facebook Thursday explaining that an employee contracted the virus outside of work and has not worked at the store since the weekend. No other employees are showing symptoms at this time.

The Eldridge Whitey’s store will be closed for a few days in order to allow for deep cleaning and to give employees who worked time to get tested.

We were just informed that an employee at our Eldridge location has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee... Posted by Whitey's Ice Cream on Thursday, September 17, 2020

