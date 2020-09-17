Fall arrives next week, but summer temperatures stick around

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Yes, we are in a stretch of day where highs are in the 60s and low 70s, more reminiscent of October than September, but we are going to see some changes early next week. Winds will become more southeasterly allowing temps to gradually warm up into the 70s and 80s. This is about 5º-8º above average for the first few days of fall. The southeasterly winds will effectively cut off any moisture being fed into our area, so essentially we can expect another stretch of warm and sunny conditions.

Warmer too (kwqc)

