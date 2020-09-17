Illinois officials report over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,056 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

• Cook County: 1male 70s

• DeKalb County: 1 male 30s

• DuPage County: 1 male 30s

• Green County: 1 male 90s

• Kane County: 1 female 90s

• Kankakee County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

• Lawrence County: 1 female 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

• McLean County: 1 female 80s

• Randolph County: 1 male 70s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

• Shelby County: 1 male 70s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

• Will County: 1 female 80s

• Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

• Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 10 – September 16 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,800 tests in Illinois for a total of 4,920,938.

As of Wednesday night, 1,558 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 359 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.