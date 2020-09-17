Advertisement

Iowa officials report 918 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths Thursday

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 918 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials reported a total of 76,968 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 10.7% and 1,248 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 6,349 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 719,268.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 271 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 34 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 85 are in the ICU.

