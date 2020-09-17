Jo Daviess County warns residents of Social Security scam

JO DAVIESS Co, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving reports of a possible phone scam involving the Social Security Office.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the scammer calls a resident and poses as an officer with the Social Security Office.

The scammer then tries to convince the resident that someone is using their social security number illegally. The scammer then asks the resident to verify their social security number. In some cases, officials say the scammer will want money wired to clear up the issue with the social security number.

Sheriff Turner is urging residents to use extreme caution in the event they receive a phone call similar to this and asks that they do not wire any money or give out any personal information.

If anyone has experienced this, or a similar scam, please contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (815-777-2141 or 800-373-7838), or your local police department.

