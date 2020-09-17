Latest drought & smoke data

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The QCA picked up between 6″-8″ of rainfall last week. When the drought monitor was updated it didn’t take into account the extra rain we got from Tuesday on. So as expected our drought has been busted, but it doesn’t mean we don’t need to worry. We are entering a long stretch now of dry conditions. Thankfully it won’t be as warm so moisture won’t wick away as quickly, but don’t be surprised if abnormally dry conditions creep back in the area soon.

Smoke has been an ongoing issue for the midwest. This is all a result of western wildfires. Our air quality won’t really be impacted over the next few days, but hazy sunshine is likely.

If you’ve been following along you know the Atlantic is at its peak for hurricane season. This season has been as active as ever with the list of names about to be exhausted. If Wilfred forms today, we will start using Greek letters to name storms.

