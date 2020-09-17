Advertisement

Midday Medical: Breast cancer screenings decline during pandemic

By Marcia Lense
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES -

Health professionals saw a decline in mammogram appointments, which could lead to more undetected cancers. Dr. Melinda Haas with UnityPoint Health explains how the pandemic resulted in fewer screenings and what’s being done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to continue to catch breast cancer in its early stages.

