North Scott Community School District expects to quarantine over 200 high school students

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Superintendent Joe Stutting of the North Scott Community School District says he expects over 200 high school students will need to quarantine due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Stutting says the North Scott Community High School will be closed beginning Friday, September 18.

Here is the announcement:

"At 1:00 pm on September 17th, Mr. Stutting, North Scott Superintendent, contacted the Scott County Health Department regarding the number of positive cases of COVID-19 at North Scott Community High School. At the time of the phone call our High School Administrators were in the process of quarantining our Varsity Volleyball Team, our Sophomore Football Team, and many other students due to 11 positive cases of both students and staff within one calendar week, 5 of which were reported today (9/17/2020). We are estimating that the number of students who will be quarantined at the High School alone will be over 200 students.

During the phone call, the Department of Health informed us that Northern Scott County has had a dramatic increase in positivity rate. One week ago our positivity rate was 8.7%. In the last three days it has increased to 11.8%.

According to the Scott County Health Department, the City of Eldridge has doubled the number of positive cases within the past four weeks. We are projected to double the number yet again in less than a four week time period.

Scott County Health supports the district in the decision to close our High School for face-to-face learning for two weeks. At this time, all other school buildings will remain open.

Beginning tomorrow, September 18th, North Scott Community High School will be closed and all high school level activities will be cancelled. We have applied to move our High School to a continuous learning model in which all learning will be conducted virtually until October 5th. We are working with the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Health for approval. This closure means that all activities are cancelled, including practices.

At this time, we have no evidence of a school spread. The positive tests we are reporting to the community on a weekly basis are a result of community transmission. This means we need our families to do their part. In order for our North Scott Community Schools to remain face-to-face, we need all stakeholders to do their part: Stay home if you’re sick, wear a mask, wash your hands regularly, and socially distance yourself from others."

