Police say Muscatine Walgreens received two separate bomb threats in 24-hour period

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department says the Walgreens in Muscatine has received two separate bomb threats in a 24-hour period.

According to the police department’s news release, both times an unidentified male caller called the store and told employees he intends to blow up the store at a specific time. Police say the first call was received at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 and the second call was received at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 17.

Muscatine police say they responded to both times and have been working with Walgreens staff to help minimize any risks.

Police say both of the caller’s time frames passed without incident.

Members of the Muscatine Police Investigative Division say they are going to continue working with staff in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Anyone with information that may help resolve this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Tony Kies at (563) 263-9922 ext. 608.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.