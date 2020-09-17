Rock Island Co. seeing higher case counts of COVID-19; Scott Co. reports additional death due to virus

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County are seeing higher case counts and Scott County has reported a new death due to COVID-19.

Following a joint call on Thursday, health officials announced a total of 2,612 cases of COVID-19 in Scott County and a total of 2,789 cases in Rock Island County. Scott County also reported a new death of a person over the age of 81; the total deaths in the county is at 27.

Following a joint call on Thursday, health officials announced a total of 2,612 cases of COVID-19 in Scott County and a total of 2,789 cases in Rock Island County. Remains at 74.

Administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, Nita Ludwig, said the county is seeing higher case counts in recent days. She said this could be connected with larger gatherings following Labor Day.

“We have seen jumps in cases after every summer holiday this year,” Ludwig said in a release. “If you believe you have been exposed or know that you attended a gathering without taking proper precautions, please get tested. There is a state-run testing site open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. Any Illinois resident regardless of symptoms can get a free test at the site. You may be asked to provide your insurance card.”

Scott County Health Department’s director, Edward Rivers, said the community is facing many challenges and one of them is child care.

“As a community, the challenges related to COVID-19 keep on coming,” Rivers said in a release. “On both sides of the river, families with children are dealing with the difficulties of responding to new school schedules, taking on the role of homeschool teacher, navigating the world of technology and connectivity, balancing job responsibilities and schedules, and also finding safe ways of caring for their children while they are not in school as usual. For many families, this is not only a scheduling issue, but a financial and safety issue.”

Rivers said there are “dedicated programs” throughout the community that respond to the needs of families during this time.

“Child Care Resource & Referral programs in Scott and Rock Island Counties are champions for families,” Rivers said.

Child care resources

o Families in Iowa looking for care for school-age children or any other age are encouraged to call the parent referral services at 855-244-5301.

o Families in Illinois looking for care for school-age children or any other age are encouraged to call the parent referral services at 309-205-3070, Option 3.

More information

· Together Quad Cities

· Iowa COVID-19 Information

· Illinois COVID-19 information

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.