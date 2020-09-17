Some shows on KWQC will not air on Friday due to U.S. Open

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Some shows typically on KWQC will not air on Friday due to the U.S. Open.

According to NBC, Days of Our Lives, Paula Sands Live, the 4 p.m. news, Jeopardy, the 5 p.m. news and 5:30 Nightly News have all been preempted for the U.S. Open.

The episode of Days of Our Lives that would have aired on Friday is scheduled to air on Monday, September 21 instead.

