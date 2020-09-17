Advertisement

Sterling police make arrests related to furniture store burglary

According to a press release, Dakota LG Bottoms, 25, of Sterling and 50-year-old Thomas E. Dugger, Sr., of Rock Falls, were arrested Thursday, September 17th on two counts of Burglary and one count of Criminal Trespass to Residence.
According to a press release, Dakota LG Bottoms, 25, of Sterling and 50-year-old Thomas E. Dugger, Sr., of Rock Falls, were arrested Thursday, September 17th on two counts of Burglary and one count of Criminal Trespass to Residence.(Sterling Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sterling Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a September 1st burglary at Sterling Furniture.

According to a press release, 50-year-old Thomas E. Dugger, Sr of Rock Falls, Illinois, and Dakota LG Bottoms, 25, of Sterling were arrested Thursday, September 17th on two counts of Burglary and one count of Criminal Trespass to Residence.

Police say the arrests stem from an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred on September 12th and the burglary at Sterling Furniture.

On September 1st, several items were stolen from Sterling Furniture in the early hours of the morning.

The department says the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Officials say the Sterling Police were assisted in the arrests by officers of the Rock Falls police department.

