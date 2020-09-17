Suspects in multi-city chase that ended in Moline face new charges out of Scott County

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Arrest warrants have been issued out of Scott County by the Bettendorf Police Department for two men following a police chase that ended in Moline on Wednesday.

According to a release, Bettendorf officers were called around 2 p.m. to the QC Mart, 2620 Central Ave., for a report of an assault involving a gun, robbery, and theft of a vehicle.

Police said in the release two men took off in a red two-door Chevy pickup truck with Illinois license plates. Police in Bettendorf followed the truck into Moline until officers in Moline could take over. After crashing police say the two ran from the truck.

Now, police say warrants have been issued for the two men who they have identified as 22-year-old Naytion Owens, of Rock Island and 24-year-old Zachary Sisul, of Milan.

Officials say the two are currently in custody at the Rock Island County Jail on charges filed by the Moline Police Department. A hold and detainer have been placed to get the two men extradited to Scott County on the following charges after Wednesday’s incident.

The new charges for Owens include 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree theft, conspiracy and assault while displaying a weapon.

The new charges for Sisul include 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree theft, conspiracy, assault while displaying a weapon, felony eluding, speeding and leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.