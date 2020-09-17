Advertisement

Suspects in multi-city chase that ended in Moline face new charges out of Scott County

Arrest warrants have been issued out of Scott County by the Bettendorf Police Department for two men following a police chase that ended in Moline on Wednesday. (KWQC)
Arrest warrants have been issued out of Scott County by the Bettendorf Police Department for two men following a police chase that ended in Moline on Wednesday. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Arrest warrants have been issued out of Scott County by the Bettendorf Police Department for two men following a police chase that ended in Moline on Wednesday.

According to a release, Bettendorf officers were called around 2 p.m. to the QC Mart, 2620 Central Ave., for a report of an assault involving a gun, robbery, and theft of a vehicle.

Police said in the release two men took off in a red two-door Chevy pickup truck with Illinois license plates. Police in Bettendorf followed the truck into Moline until officers in Moline could take over. After crashing police say the two ran from the truck.

Now, police say warrants have been issued for the two men who they have identified as 22-year-old Naytion Owens, of Rock Island and 24-year-old Zachary Sisul, of Milan.

Officials say the two are currently in custody at the Rock Island County Jail on charges filed by the Moline Police Department. A hold and detainer have been placed to get the two men extradited to Scott County on the following charges after Wednesday’s incident.

The new charges for Owens include 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree theft, conspiracy and assault while displaying a weapon.

The new charges for Sisul include 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree theft, conspiracy, assault while displaying a weapon, felony eluding, speeding and leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jo Daviess County warns residents of Social Security scam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving reports of a possible phone scam involving the Social Security Office.

News

Rock Island Co. seeing higher case counts of COVID-19; Scott Co. reports additional death due to virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials in Rock Island County are seeing higher case counts and Scott County has reported a new death due to COVID-19.

Back To School

North Scott Community School District expects to quarantine over 200 high school students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Superintendent Stutting says they have applied to the state to go online until October 5.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Breast cancer screenings decline during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marcia Lense
Health professionals saw a decline in mammogram appointments, which could lead to more undetected cancers.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths.

Health

Midday Medical: Breast cancer screenings decline

Updated: 3 hours ago
Health professionals saw a decline in mammogram appointments, which could lead to more undetected cancers.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police searching for suspects in home invasion investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Eldridge, 53rd Street Whitey’s temporarily close after two employees tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The company says the Eldridge location will be closed for a few days for deep cleaning.

News

Some shows on KWQC will not air on Friday due to U.S. Open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
NBC told TV6 some shows on our channel will not air on Friday due to the U.S. Open.

News

Police say Muscatine Walgreens received two separate bomb threats in 24-hour period

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Muscatine police say both of the caller’s time frames passed without incident.