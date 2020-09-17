Advertisement

YouTube channel ‘Urbex And Chill’ features abandoned Rock Island Jumer’s Casino boat

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A YouTube channel dedicated to exploring abandoned places has stumbled upon an abandoned casino boat which was once in the Quad Cities.

The Jumer’s Casino boat, which was once docked in Rock Island, is described as being like a “ghost ship.”

Relics left behind include everything from chairs to poker chips.

In the YouTube Channel’s comments, many shared their experiences and memories from the boat. One person says she met her husbands on the boat while working as a waitress.

A man also mentioned he walked in with $20 and walked away with $1,800. The YouTube channel responded to that comment joking that maybe that’s why the boat was abandoned.

You can watch the full YouTube video below.

