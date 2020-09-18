2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season First Alert Weather Lab (09-17-2020)

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has an 85% chance of an above-average season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, although activity can occur outside of this time frame.

For an average season, there are 12 tropical storms with 6 of those becoming hurricanes and 3 becoming major hurricanes. These average numbers are based on 1981 to 2010 data. For the August forecast from NOAA, there is a possibility to have near double tropical storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes. The forecast has 19 to 25 tropical storms, 7 to 11 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes, as seen below.

NOAA's forecast for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season calls for an above average season. *Note: This was updated on Sept. 17, 2020. (KWQC)

Below are the characteristics of how tropical storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes are categorized.

The differences of a Tropical Storm, Hurricane and Major Hurricane. (KWQC)

Every year names are chosen to be used in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, excluding names starting with Q. U, X, Y and Z. After the full list is used, the storms will be named by the Greek alphabet!

2020 Hurricane Season Names

This season has been fast coming, and many records were broken this year. This includes Kyle becoming the earliest “K” named storm on Aug. 14 for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which has surpassed the record of Katrina that occurred on Aug. 24, 2005.

As of Sept. 17, the only name that was left to use on the 2020 hurricane name list was Wilfred.

