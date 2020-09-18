2020 Tax Advice for Retirees, COVID Relief

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Douglas Wier, CLU, ChFC, of Bettendorf Financial Group came on PSL to provide information mostly related to federal tax implications of the CARES ACT including the $1200 stimulus checks, Pay Check Protection, and increased unemployment benefits. Those that received money from any or all of the above will owe taxes as part over one’s overall taxable income.

Retirees actually got some good news in this unusual year of 2020. RETIREES ARE USUALLY required to take withdrawals from their retirement accounts each year after age 72. However, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act allows you to skip your 2020 required minimum distribution from a 401(k), IRA, 403(b), 457(b) and inherited IRA. Weir said almost all of his clients that own these types of investments have opted to skip distribution to let the balances grow.

