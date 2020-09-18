Advertisement

2020 Tax Advice for Retirees, COVID Relief

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Douglas Wier, CLU, ChFC, of Bettendorf Financial Group came on PSL to provide information mostly related to federal tax implications of the CARES ACT including the $1200 stimulus checks, Pay Check Protection, and increased unemployment benefits. Those that received money from any or all of the above will owe taxes as part over one’s overall taxable income.

Retirees actually got some good news in this unusual year of 2020. RETIREES ARE USUALLY required to take withdrawals from their retirement accounts each year after age 72. However, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act allows you to skip your 2020 required minimum distribution from a 401(k), IRA, 403(b), 457(b) and inherited IRA. Weir said almost all of his clients that own these types of investments have opted to skip distribution to let the balances grow.

Bettendorf Financial Group / 1717 State Street, Suite 101 / Bettendorf, Iowa / (563) 441-9903 / info@bettendorffinancial.com

on FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Mid-Week Motivation: Breaking the Drama

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
So how can we break down the drama that plays out in our lives? Coach Ru has some top tips for everyone---no matter your role in the "Drama Triangle".

News

North Scott Community School District expects to quarantine over 200 high school students

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

What is the Illinois Fair Tax amendment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Illinois voters will answer a yes or no question regarding the state’s income tax on Nov. 3.

News

WIU response time to shooting on campus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Kohr
Officials arrived on scene just two minutes after a call of an incident at the residence hall on campus.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WIU response time to shooting on campus

Updated: 9 hours ago
Officials arrived on scene just two minutes after a call of an incident at the residence hall on campus.

News

North Scott High School to close temporarily after 11 test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
North Scott High School is temporarily closing due to 11 positive COVID-19 tests within their school. Superintendent Joe Stutting says the school will be closed Friday and Monday, hoping to turn to virtual learning until October 5.

News

Home “total loss” after rural West Burlington fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A single family home is considered a “total loss” after a fire in the Westwood Hills Drive area of rural West Burlington on Thursday evening.

News

Sterling police make arrests related to furniture store burglary

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Sterling Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a September 1st burglary at Sterling Furniture.

News

Suspects in multi-city chase that ended in Moline face new charges out of Scott County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Arrest warrants have been issued out of Scott County by the Bettendorf Police Department for two men following a police chase that ended in Moline on Wednesday.

News

Jo Daviess County warns residents of Social Security scam

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving reports of a possible phone scam involving the Social Security Office.