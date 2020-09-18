City officials say derecho cleanup will be 99% complete by Friday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline made an announcement on Friday that derecho cleanup should be 99% complete by the end of the day.

City officials say this is one week ahead of its original projected completion date.

If crews have missed your pile, Moline Public Works asks you to contact them through your GO Request app, a “Resident Request” on the City website or you can call (309) 524-2400.

Here is a map of the cleanup that has been completed so far.

The city provided the following additional information in a news release:

Moline crews working overtime, a private contractor and our partners at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) together worked hard to complete the work. The cleanup was challenging due to the number of trees that were damaged and the size of the branches and trees that were downed. Especially hard hit were the neighborhoods where the trees are older and larger.

Next week City crews will turn their attention to our city parks and several of the City owned cemeteries to clean up the remaining debris. Street sweepers will also begin making a pass on city streets to clean up any small loose debris as leaf vacuuming season will soon start.

Marty Vanags, Interim City Administrator said, “We want to make sure all of the debris is picked up and the parkways are clear of any debris before the leaves start to fall. Any large sticks or branches have the potential to damage our leaf vacuuming equipment. Also, city crews will be looking for any storm water inlets that might have been clogged with small debris form the storm and cleaning them as well.”

“It takes a lot of effort to clean up a City the size of Moline. Thank you to all Moline residents for your patience with this clean up. It was an unprecedented storm in terms of size and scope. We are very proud of our team and our community partners who made it possible to complete the work one week early.” said Mayor Stephanie Acri.

City residents can still put out landscaping debris, however they must now adhere to the policies prior to the storm which include:

Brush trimmings or tree limbs must be tied into bundles with individual limbs being no more than 4 feet in length and no more than 4 inches in diameter, and the bundles being no more than 1 foot in diameter.

Brush is collected on the same day as regular garbage collection. -

Please stack neatly, not under any low wires or next to trees or poles.

For any yard waste or debris larger than what is described above requires a scheduled pickup and fee. Call the Public works Department at (309) 524-2400. Residents are reminded with the approaching fall season that burning of any debris, leaves or yard waste in the city of Moline is prohibited.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.