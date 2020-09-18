CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted on exploitation charges

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Police need your help in locating a wanted man. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for 22-year-old Shawn Culmer.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office say Culmer is wanted for Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Culmer is described as being 6′0′' and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

